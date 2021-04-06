COVID-19 case confirmed on flight to Victoria

Those aboard Air Canada flight 8079 from Vancouver April 1 may have been exposed

Passengers in rows 13 to 19 onboard Air Canada flight 8079 from Vancouver to Victoria April 1 were exposed to a case of COVID-19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch)

Victoria’s first flight exposure of April has been reported by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

Passengers in rows 13 to 19 onboard Air Canada flight 8079 from Vancouver to Victoria April 1 were exposed to a case of COVID-19.

They are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

Flight exposures were sitting around six to eight cases a month between October and February, but dipped down to two in March.

READ ALSO: Victoria Conference Centre to open as city’s second vaccination site on April 12

At the same time, cases of COVID-19 have skyrocketed across the province and on the Island. Since March 31, B.C. has seen four daily totals over 1,000 cases.

In Greater Victoria, school exposures have been on the rise. In the last week, five schools in the region have reported cases of COVID-19. Island Health has asked parents to keep their children home from school even if they are only displaying mild symptoms.

“Make an appointment to get your child and any other symptomatic family members tested, especially if you have travelled during spring break,” Island Health said in a statement last week.

READ ALSO: More COVID-19 exposures reported at Greater Victoria schools over Easter weekend

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Air CanadaCoronavirus