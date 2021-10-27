Students at Monterey Middle School may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19 recently, according to Island Health. (Black Press Media file photo)

Students at Monterey Middle School may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19 recently, according to Island Health. (Black Press Media file photo)

COVID-19 cases hit another 3 Greater Victoria schools

Pacific Christian School, Monterey Middle School, and Victoria School for Ideal Education added

Island Health has added three more Greater Victoria schools to its COVID-19 exposures list.

Students and staff who attended Pacific Christian School in Saanich on the secondary side on Oct. 19, 20, 21, or 22 may have been exposed to the virus. At Monterey Middle School in Oak Bay, anyone in the building on Oct. 18, 19, 20, or 21 were also at risk.

Finally, at Victoria School for Ideal Education in Victoria, students and staff may have been exposed to COVID-19 on Oct. 18, 19, 20 or 21.

As of Oct. 27, 13 Greater Victoria schools are dealing with exposures. Exposures are when single cases of COVID-19 are confirmed and transmission may have occurred before the affected person self-isolated.

Students and staff who are the most at risk of having been exposed to the virus will be contacted directly by Island Health and instructed to self-isolate. Everyone is asked to continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they appear.

