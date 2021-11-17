COVID-19 cases in Greater Victoria schools continue to be reported regularly. (Black Press Media file photo)

COVID-19 cases reported at four Greater Victoria schools

Gordon Head and Spencer middle schools, Kelset and Keating elementary schools affected

Four more Greater Victoria schools are facing new COVID-19 cases, according to Island Health’s exposure list.

Students and staff who attended Gordon Head Middle School on Nov. 10 or Spencer Middle School on Nov. 8, 9 or 10 may have come in contact with the virus. At Kelset Elementary, those in the building on Nov. 8, 9 or 10 were at risk. Those at Keating Elementary were also at risk on Nov. 8, 9 and 10.

In total, there are 11 Greater Victoria schools handling COVID-19 exposures as of Nov. 17.

Exposures indicate single confirmed cases of the virus that aren’t linked to others in the school. Island Health said when a school is added to its list, it may be dealing with one or more exposures. If transmission is shown between two or more of those cases, it becomes a cluster.

Students and staff who are the most at risk of having been exposed to the virus will be contacted directly by Island Health and instructed to self-isolate. Everyone is asked to continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they appear.

