Sidney Taxi has parked its six vehicle in suspending service until further notice because of COVID-19. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

COVID-19 curbs Sidney Taxi until further notice

Reduced demand results in company suspending operations

Sidney Taxi has suspended operations until further notice because of COVID-19, but one of its three shareholders and directors vows that the business won’t go under.

‘There is no way in hell we are going to let this company we have worked so hard for go under,” said Malcolm Brailsford of Sidney Taxi Wednesday afternoon after the company announced it is immediately suspending operations because the economics are no longer viable. Formed six years ago, the closure impacts 30 staff and six vehicles. Margins are tight for starters and if the business is not there, it does not make sense to keep going, he said.

Brailsford said the company has been trying to operate for the last 10 days with reduced service after business had started to drop off about 14 days ago.

“We are getting no more than two people a shift requiring a taxi and that is usually to the airport,” he said.

RELATED: Retail expert warns of serious consequences for Sidney because of COVID-19

RELATED: Sidney retail expert calls for property tax deferment by municipalities

RELATED: Business survey could help mitigate impacts of COVID-19 across B.C.

The loss of business started around March 7 or 8, starting with various care homes around the area that have contracted the company to transport residents. Because of the virus, they cancelled their calls, said Brailsford.

Seniors, one of the groups most affected by COVID-19 but also perhaps in need of the most support, make up a large share of the company’s customer base. Brailsford said cabs make between 150 and 200 daily pick-ups, more on the weekends.

“Our senior rate, Monday to Friday, is roughly 80 per cent of the business,” he said.

Seniors use cabs to assist them with their shopping, medical trips and other personal business, he said. But with the COVID-19 virus, they are staying in for their own safety.

Other factors included the decline in airline travel and restaurant business because of COVID-19.

The company initially tried to reduce service to two vehicles from six, but the demand did not even warrant that.

“It’s just costing us more money to just sit there,” he said. “There is no demand for taxi drivers at this current time.”

Brailsford said staff understand the circumstances and fully support the decision following a meeting Sunday afternoon held in a parking lot to ensure social distancing. He says business will resume the very moment it is feasible.

The company, in operation for six years, marked its fifth anniversary operating out of Victoria International Airport this week. “It’s a very sad [anniversary] because it took 18 months to get this company started because of the red tape. It took us forever to get permission to operate and I think you can tell in my voice it is very depressing. We have not lost the company. We have a lot of supporters.”

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
World COVID-19 3:30 p.m. update: WHO chief commends Trump
Next story
B.C. promises up to $500 monthly in rent support amid COVID-19

Just Posted

COVID-19: Victoria’s service industry hit hard by pandemic layoffs

Future uncertain for business owners, restaurant workers

Newspaper delivery methods change to avoid the spread of COVID-19

The goal is to make things ‘safer and easier,’ circulation manager says

How Greater Victoria’s non-profit sector is handling the pandemic

Organizations shift programs to phone, online

Potential COVID-19 exposure sends warship back to CFB Esquimalt port

Member has since tested negative for virus

Greater Victoria residents roar in thanks to frontline workers

Nightly thank-yous echo across the region

55 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

B.C. now has had 462 active cases

COVID-19: A message from the publisher

We will be making some changes to our print editions during these unprecedented times

POLL: Are you working from home or self-isolating?

The streets and parks across Greater Victoria are almost deserted. Many people… Continue reading

Body of missing Ontario man found on logging road outside of Nothern Vancouver Island town

The RCMP stated criminality is not believed to be involved in his death.

Island distillery switches production to sanitizers

Oyster River operation Shelter Point expects double shifts in the weeks, months ahead

Island business owner starts #SocialDistanceChallenge during COVID-19 pandemic

Nanaimo’s Jeff Benvin wants to see people social distance in creative ways

Hearts of Vancouver Island campaign spreading message of love and unity

‘It’s all about community and bringing people together’

Weddings, big gatherings have to stop, B.C.’s COVID-19 doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls for alternatives to live ‘celebrations and ceremonies’

World COVID-19 3:30 p.m. update: WHO chief commends Trump

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

Most Read