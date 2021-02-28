COVID-19 exposure at Colwood’s David Cameron Elementary

SD 62 (Sooke) has announced a COVID-19 exposure at David Cameron Elementary in Colwood. (SD 62/Twitter)

David Cameron Elementary in Colwood has experienced a COVID-19 exposure.

SD 62 (Sooke) announced the exposure on Twitter Saturday, as did a letter dated Feb. 27 and posted on the school’s website.

“(A) member of your school community has tested positive for COVID-19,” it read. “They are isolating and are being followed by Island Health.”

Potential exposure dates are Monday, Feb. 22; Tuesday, Feb. 23; and Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Island Health is completing contact tracing to identify any staff or students that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms, according to the letter posted on the school’s website.

“Receiving this letter does not mean you or your child has been exposed to COVID-19,” it reads.

