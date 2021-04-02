The Greater Victoria School District is warning of a COVID-19 exposure at Cedar Hill Middle School on March 29. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Greater Victoria School District is warning of a COVID-19 exposure at Cedar Hill Middle School on March 29. (Black Press Media file photo)

COVID-19 case found at Saanich middle school

Potential exposure at Cedar Hill Middle School March 29

A positive case of COVID-19 at Cedar Hill Middle School means students and staff in the building on March 29 may have been exposed.

In a tweet late Thursday night, the Greater Victoria School District said the school had experienced an exposure and Island Health is conducting contact tracing.

This is the second Greater Victoria school exposure this week, following a positive case found at Oak Bay High School on March 30.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Oak Bay High School

Island Health issued a statement on February 28, before students returned from spring break, warning that there would very likely be an increase in school exposures in the coming weeks. The health authority asked parents to keep their children home from school even if they are only displaying mild symptoms. Those symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

“Make an appointment to get your child and any other symptomatic family members tested, especially if you have travelled during spring break,” Island Health said.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 cluster confirmed at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusSaanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries crew rescues person overboard on sailing from Vancouver Island
Next story
Canadian researchers developing blood test to detect lung cancer early and save lives

Just Posted

The Greater Victoria School District is warning of a COVID-19 exposure at Cedar Hill Middle School on March 29. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 case found at Saanich middle school

Potential exposure at Cedar Hill Middle School March 29

A small cluster of COVID-19 cases has been confirmed at CFB Esquimalt. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 cluster confirmed at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt

Base will not specify exact number due to security and privacy concerns

Farmers markets across the region are getting their ducks in a row for opening day. Most are planning a modified setup to continue complying with provincial health restrictions. (Photo courtesy of the Goldstream Market)
West Shore and Sooke farmers’ markets gear up for opening day

Markets modified to comply with health restrictions

Monica Stevenson, clinical nurse lead, public health for Island Health, shows demonstrates the size of a dose of the Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine prior at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Survey says three out of four Canadians willing to get vaccinated

Willingness though varies by sociological group

Brenda Houston, one of the founders of Cycling Without Aging Society (left) takes Rose Marie Gibbons out for a Thursday afternoon spin. The society resumes offering free rides for the less able starting April. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney’s free bike riding program back in the saddle

Cycling Without Aging Society resumes free rides to the less able

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

(Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Canadian researchers developing blood test to detect lung cancer early and save lives

‘If lung cancer is detected early then treatment outcomes improve enormously,’ says Dr. David Wishart

A BC Ferries vessel in Departure Bay in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
BC Ferries crew rescues person overboard on sailing from Vancouver Island

Incident happened soon after Queen of Surrey left Nanaimo on Thursday night

Ladysmith’s In the Beantime Cafe has cleared the tables for their lobby following new public health orders that prohibit indoor dining. (Cole Schisler photo)
Vancouver Island restaurants blindsided by public health orders

Eateries pivot again, cross fingers situation will only last the scheduled three weeks

It’s birthing season for raccoons, and homeowners may want to make sure their attics are well-sealed. (News Bulletin file)
B.C. beware: bandit babies may be moving in

It’s racoon birthing season and homeowners should know what to expect

Surrey Police Service has announced five more hires to its leadership team. (File photo)
Police in B.C. confirm truth to allegations new inspector drove impaired

Information disclosed during hiring process, deemed ‘not a barrier’ by Surrey Police Service

Bernadette Cheung poses for a photograph outside Little Mountain Place, where her grandmother, who passed away, was a resident, in Vancouver, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. An inspection of the long-term care home found staffing levels were low and cleaning was inadequate as the virus spread throughout the facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Staff shortage during B.C.’s deadliest COVID-19 care home outbreak: report

An inspection found staffing levels were low and cleaning was inadequate at Vancouver’s Little Mountain Place

An appeal has been filed in a British Columbia Supreme Court decision that upheld public health orders banning indoor religious services in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. churches to appeal court decision that upheld COVID-19 restrictions

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announced Thursday it is asking for a higher court to review the decision

British Columbia is likely in for a “rough ride” in the coming days before the calming effects of COVID-19 restrictions kick in, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C.’s top doctor urges close contacts of COVID-19 cases to ‘stay away from others’

Dr. Bonnie Henry said 11,608 people have been identified as close contacts of recent cases in the province

Most Read