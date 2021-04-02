COVID-19 case found at Saanich middle school

The Greater Victoria School District is warning of a COVID-19 exposure at Cedar Hill Middle School on March 29. (Black Press Media file photo)

A positive case of COVID-19 at Cedar Hill Middle School means students and staff in the building on March 29 may have been exposed.

In a tweet late Thursday night, the Greater Victoria School District said the school had experienced an exposure and Island Health is conducting contact tracing.

This is the second Greater Victoria school exposure this week, following a positive case found at Oak Bay High School on March 30.

Island Health issued a statement on February 28, before students returned from spring break, warning that there would very likely be an increase in school exposures in the coming weeks. The health authority asked parents to keep their children home from school even if they are only displaying mild symptoms. Those symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

“Make an appointment to get your child and any other symptomatic family members tested, especially if you have travelled during spring break,” Island Health said.

