Passengers in rows 13 to 19 on Air Canada Jazz flight 8069 from Vancouver to Victoria Feb. 28 were exposed to a case of COVID-19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

COVID-19 exposure found on flight from Vancouver to Victoria

Passengers in rows 13 to 19 on Air Canada Jazz flight 8069 Feb. 28 affected

Another February COVID-19 flight exposure at the Victoria International Airport has been reported by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

Passengers in rows 13 to 19 on Air Canada Jazz flight 8069 from Vancouver to Victoria Feb. 28 were exposed to a case of the virus. The BCCDC asks that passengers self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Symptoms include, but are not limited to, fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, and headache.

Of the cases reported so far, Victoria has seen six flight exposures in February, down from eight in January and seven in December.

As of March 4, there are 272 active cases in the Island Health region, with 50 in the south, 154 central, and 68 in the north. Provincial recommendations advising against all non-essential travel remain in place.

Passengers in rows 13 to 19 on Air Canada Jazz flight 8069 from Vancouver to Victoria Feb. 28 were exposed to a case of COVID-19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
