Students and staff who attended Lambrick Secondary School May 17, 18 or 19 may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

Students and staff who attended Lambrick Secondary School May 17, 18 or 19 may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

COVID-19 exposure reported at Lambrick Secondary in Saanich

Potential exposure dates are May 17 to 19

A new COVID-19 exposure was announced at Lambrick Park Secondary School by the Greater Victoria School District Wednesday night.

Students and staff who were in the Torquay Drive building May 17, 18 or 19 may have been exposed to the virus. Island Health classifies an “exposure” as an incident when one student or staff member with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 attended the campus while infectious.

The health authority is now conducting contact tracing and only people who are contacted directly by them will be required to self-isolate.

READ ALSO: Victoria artist’s paintings bound for galactic gallery on the moon

Everyone is asked to continue self-monitoring for symptoms, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and muscle aches. Students displaying even mild symptoms should be kept home.

READ ALSO: Mind the Gap: Children in crisis

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusSaanich

Previous story
Appeal court adds 18 months to prison term of B.C. man who abused intimate partner
Next story
Supreme Court of Canada to hear appeal of sentencing in mosque shooter case

Just Posted

Realtor Tammi Dimok says it’s become typical for a client to put in five to 10 offers before one is accepted, which is stressful for clients and their realtors. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Houses selling for $30K – $100K over asking the new normal, Sooke realtors say

‘There used to be an opportunity to negotiate. There’s no negotiation now.’

Students and staff who attended Lambrick Secondary School May 17, 18 or 19 may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 exposure reported at Lambrick Secondary in Saanich

Potential exposure dates are May 17 to 19

Sidney council approved a proposal for a nanobrewery in a new building being constructed on Third Street. Beacon Brewing Ltd. hopes to open its brewery and lounge by this August. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney serves up signal of support for downtown nanobrewery

Brewery and lounge target August opening date in new building on Third Street

Residents can register to move in any manner for the 2021 version of Ride Don’t Hide Victoria, raising funds for area mental health programs. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Choose your adventure as Ride Don’t Hide Victoria takes its turn online

Funds raised go toward Greater Victoria mental wellness programs

Victoria artist Mark Heine with a painting from his Sirens series. Two pieces from the series will go to the moon later this year. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff)
Victoria artist’s paintings bound for galactic gallery on the moon

Two of Mark Heine’s paintings will make the lunar leap aboard the Peregrine Lander in December

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Campers learn auto extrication at past year’s Camp Ignite. Photo supplied by Camp Ignite
‘Camp Ignite’ helps young B.C. women pursue firefighting careers

This year’s camp will be on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 in Vancouver

FILE – The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
UBC launches COVID rapid testing for asymptomatic on-campus students, staff

University says it’s the first in Canada to use the Roche SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Kit

Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
B.C. First Nations condemn those responsible for bear paws dumped near Shuswap Lake

Union of BC Indian Chiefs says poachers likely responsible

Whistler Blackcomb’s Peak to Peak gondola, which links the tops of Blackcomb and Whistler mountains. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Whistler Blackcomb expected to reopen Monday for summer season

Mountain biking, sightseeing atop the Peak to Peak gondola part of what’s being offered to visitors

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Farmed salmon virus source, amplifies disease transmission in wild salmon: B.C. study

Mordecai said evidence is mounting that B.C. aquaculture operations pass the virus to wild salmon

(Facebook/Emily McManus)
COVID-19 restart plan welcome but B.C. couple postpones wedding again

Bride Emily McManus is worried that restrictions, including those on international travel, may not be lifted by summer

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Appeal court adds 18 months to prison term of B.C. man who abused intimate partner

The trial was heard in Surrey provincial court

Former Oceanside Generals standout Max Creighton is raising funds for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. (PQB News file photo)
Former Vancouver Island junior hockey star focused on fight against Cystic Fibrosis

Max Creighton was unaware he had CF until 2019

Most Read