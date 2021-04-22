COVID-19 exposure reported at Saanich elementary school

Island Health has reported a COVID-19 exposure at Pacific Christian Elementary School on April 12. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)

A new COVID-19 exposure has been reported at Pacific Christian Elementary School in Saanich.

Students and staff who were present in the school on April 12 may have been exposed to the virus, but only those contacted directly by Island Health will be required to self-isolate. Everyone is asked to continue self-monitoring for symptoms, though, and children displaying even only mild symptoms should be kept home from school.

Those symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and muscle aches.

As of April 22, there are a total of seven Greater Victoria schools listed on Island Health’s exposure list. Schools are removed from the list 14 days after their latest exposure date.

A full list of current and archived school exposures can be found at islandhealth.ca.

