COVID-19 exposure reported on flight from Calgary to Victoria

Passengers on a recent WestJet flight through the Victoria International Airport may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

A new flight through the Victoria International Airport has been added to the BC Centre for Disease Control’s COVID-19 exposure list.

Passengers who sat in rows 13 to 19 on WestJet flight 185 Sept. 17 from Calgary to Victoria were at risk of being exposed to the virus. They are asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

The new exposure brings September’s total to eight so far. In August, Greater Victoria experienced a record-breaking 28 flight exposures.

