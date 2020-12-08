COVID-19 exposure reported on flight from Vancouver to Victoria

Rows 12 to 18 were affected on WestJet flight 3185 on Dec. 1

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added WestJet flight 3185 on Dec. 1 to its COVID-19 flight exposure list. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has added a new flight from Vancouver to Victoria to its COVID-19 exposures list.

Anyone in rows 12 to 18 on WestJet flight 3185 on Dec. 1 may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. The BCCDC recommends that they self-monitor for symptoms including, fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste and headache. Worried individuals can fill out an online self-assessment form.

This flight was the first reported to affect the Victoria International Airport in December, and followed eight flight exposures in November. Five of those originated from Vancouver, two from Calgary and one from Edmonton.

READ ALSO: Events, gatherings banned through Christmas, New Year’s in B.C. with no COVID reprieve in sight

On Monday (Dec. 7), Dr. Bonnie Henry extended provincial health orders on non-essential travel, sports and recreation trips, adult team sports and indoor events such as fitness and religious worship to Jan. 8. She has strongly recommended that people refrain from travel.

As of Dec. 8, there are 200 active cases on Vancouver Island and 9,380 active cases across B.C.

