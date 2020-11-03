The BCCDC reported exposures on flights arriving and departing Victoria last week. (Black Press Media file photo)

COVID-19 exposure reported on Victoria flight

WestJet flight 227 added to list of domestic flight exposures

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has issued an exposure warning for a flight that arrived at the Victoria International Airport on Oct. 30.

WestJet flight 227 from Calgary to Victoria had a case of COVID-19 on board, affecting rows four to 10.

The warning comes several days after an exposure was reported on a flight from Victoria to Toronto. On Oct. 25, Air Canada flight 192 had a reported exposure affecting rows one to four.

Starting March 27 the BCCDC stopped directly notifying passengers seated near a case of COVID-19 and instead began posting the information online.

The BCCDC says passengers seated in the rows listed should be considered at a higher risk of exposure. Anyone with symptoms can fill out an online self-assessment form. Symptoms include, but are not limited to, fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste and headache.

Halloween weekend saw 1,120 new COVID-19 cases reported across B.C., according to deputy provincial health officer Dr. Reka Gustafson. Nine of those cases were on Vancouver Island.

READ ALSO: B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

