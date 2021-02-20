COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

COVID-19 exposures at two Comox Valley schools: Island Health

Island Health has posted an advisory of COVID-19 exposures at two separate Comox Valley schools, Feb. 16-17.

Those attending George P. Vanier Secondary School may have been exposed to the virus on Feb. 16 and Feb. 17, and an exposure alert has been posted for Queneesh Elementary for Feb. 17.

As per the Island Health exposure page, “Public health works directly with school staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and to carry out case and contact management. Those identified as cases and close contacts will be instructed to self-isolate directly by (Island Health’s) public health teams.

No further information is available at this time.

