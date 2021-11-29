Students play outside Royal Oak Middle School. (Black Press Media file photo)

COVID-19 exposures reported at 2 Greater Victoria schools

Royal Oak Middle School and Pacific Christian School added to list

Two more Greater Victoria schools are facing potential COVID-19 exposures, according to Island Health.

Students and staff who attended Royal Oak Middle School on Nov. 15 to 22 or Nov. 24 may have been exposed to a case of the virus. At Pacific Christian School, those in the building on Nov. 22 to 25 were also at risk.

In total, five Greater Victoria schools are dealing with possible exposures as of Nov. 29.

Exposures indicate single confirmed cases of the virus that aren’t linked to others in the school. Island Health said when a school is added to its list, it may be dealing with one or more exposures. If transmission is shown between two or more of those cases, it becomes a cluster.

Students and staff who are the most at risk of having been exposed to the virus will be contacted directly by Island Health and instructed to self-isolate. Everyone is asked to continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they appear.

