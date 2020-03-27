Nurses and health care workers are looking for affordable accomodations to prevent getting their families sick. (Black Press Media file photo)

COVID-19: Health care workers seek alternative housing options to prevent families from getting sick

Volunteers, residents and businesses step up to provide frontline workers with alternative housing

Local home owners and businesses are opening their doors to health care workers who don’t want to potentially expose their families to COVID-19 after their shifts.

On March 24, one nurse from the Royal Jubilee Hospital put out a plea for help over Facebook to find discounted accommodations for herself and a coworker. Within 24 hours she received 75 offers, prompting volunteer Heather Conquergood to coordinate a website to connect homeowners and frontline workers.

“It has happened super fast, I think it’s been about 48 hours and in that time we have a whole website up and running and information with a spreadsheet, and we’re connecting with property owners and AirBnB owners who have suites available,” Conquergood said.

ALSO READ: B.C. nurses concerned about staffing amid COVID-19

With tourism coming to a standstill due to border closures and suggested travel restrictions, there should be many short-term rental suites available, Conquergood added.

So far dozens of property owners and health care workers have signed up on the site, which has only been active for a few hours as of March 27.

Health care workers are looking for furnished short-term rental suites with a suggested cap of $500 per month per person.

“Though, we’ve had many people offering their spaces for less,” Conquergood said. “We’re calling on property owners to do what they can to reduce costs. It has to be a compromise between market rent, and what a frontline worker can pay on top of their normal mortgage or rent.”

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria street nurses ask government to help the homeless in COVID-19 crisis

Businesses are also stepping up to help frontline workers, including Accent Inns, which has five locations in the province including one at 3233 Maple St. in Victoria.

“It started when we got a call from a nurse who was on the verge of tears,” said Trina Notman, vice president of sales and marketing at Accent Inns. “She told us that nurses were sleeping in their cars. That just totally shocked and mobilized us.”

The hotel rooms are ideal, she said, since they have outdoor entrances and individual air conditioning units.

While the prices for the rooms fluctuate between the regions, Notman said rates are approximately less than half of what a usual night would cost. About 120 rooms were booked as of Thursday morning.

Parkside Hotel and Spa located at 810 Humboldt St. is also offering essential workers a discounted rate of $70 per night.

Any property owners who are interested in helping health care workers with short term, affordable accommodations can visit yyjlocalsforlocals.com/healthcare.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook, send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

CoronavirusHealthcarenurse

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
67 more B.C. COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Vancouver region
Next story
VIDEO: Musician stays physically distant in courtyard show for Langford retirees

Just Posted

VIDEO: Musician stays physically distant in courtyard show for Langford retirees

Bob Nelson found a way to continue to play for retirement community residents

BC Parks Foundation organizes virtual picnic for the province

Join a B.C.-wide picnic online Saturday, March 28

COVID-19: Health care workers seek alternative housing options to prevent families from getting sick

Volunteers, residents and businesses step up to provide frontline workers with alternative housing

Over 700 family doctors in Greater Victoria sign public letter pleading with people to stay home

Physicians shift to a virtual platform to conduct appointments

Victoria Police see new trends in calls due to COVID-19

Police link jump in domestic, mental health calls to pandemic

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

COVID-19: A message from the publisher

We will be making some changes to our print editions during these unprecedented times

COVID-19: Qualicum Beach youngster gets car parade for his sixth birthday

Friends get creative after party cancelled due to ongoing pandemic

Cookie monsters rejoice as B.C. stores sell Girl Guide sweets

With door-to-door sales cancelled, a few big chains have stepped up to distribute

Kids get back to learning in B.C., online

Ministry of Education rolls out new tool for school

Vancouver Island Regional Library doors closed but online services still available

We’ve got all the links to make it easier for you

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help locating 17-year-old girl believed to be with 36-year-old man

Mary Cyprich, missing since Thurday, might be in company of Force Forsythe

67 more B.C. COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Vancouver region

Positive tests found in Surrey, Langley long-term care facilities

Legal time limitations on civil court proceedings in B.C. suspended due to COVID-19

Order applies during the current state of emergency and includes any extension

Most Read