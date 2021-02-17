COVID-19 immunization site in the works for Langford

No date set for when clinic at Eagle Ridge Community Centre will be implemented

Plans are underway for an immunization site to be set up in Langford at the Eagle Ridge Dry Floor Arena. However, there is no date set for when the site will open, as vaccine supply is limited in Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)

Plans are underway for a COVID-19 immunization site to be set up in Langford.

The clinic will be located at the Eagle Ridge Dry Floor Arena on Langford Parkway, says Langford mayor Stew Young. However, there is no date set for when the site will open and the process will actually begin, as vaccine supply is limited in Canada.

“It is hopeful to see that there are plans being made for vaccination sites, so that when the vaccine does become available, people in the community can stick it in their arms right away,” said Young.

According to the B.C. Ministry of Health, immunization will be given in four phases and timing depends on age.

Currently, the province is still in the first phase of the vaccination plan. High risk populations such as individuals over the age of 80, hospital staff, and seniors care providers are top priority for immunization through March.

“The timeline for B.C.’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan is dependent on vaccine supply and availability. The federal government is working to obtain as much vaccine as possible to distribute to provinces and territories,” states the B.C. Ministry of Health website. “It’s important to understand the timeline for each phase may change due to vaccine availability. All people in B.C. recommended to receive the vaccine will have the opportunity to get it in 2021.”

For more information on immunization visit www.bccdc.ca.

