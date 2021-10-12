Intensive care unit at a U.S. hospital. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

Intensive care unit at a U.S. hospital. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

COVID-19 infection, illness still critical for Northern B.C. hospitals

More aircraft added to transfer intensive care patients south

B.C.’s health ministry transferred another 14 critically ill patients from Northern B.C. hospitals to the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island over the Thanksgiving weekend, as spread of COVID-19 continues to overtax the health care system in areas where vaccination rates are lower.

A total of 55 critical care patients have been transferred from the Northern Health region since the fourth wave of coronavirus forced the restriction of surgeries and transfers to hospitals in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday. Of those patients, 43 had active COVID-19 infections and all but one were not fully vaccinated, he said.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said public health leaders are “very concerned” about the situation in the North. Dix said two additional aircraft have been contracted to transfer patients to southern hospitals, after 23 additional critical care beds have been added, bringing the total for the Northern Health region to 63.

On Friday, public health teams reported 196 new cases in Northern Health, almost a third of the provincial total, despite the significantly lower population.

RELATED: Kids as young as 5 could get vaccines by November

RELATED: Human rights tribunal rejects vaccine card complaints

“We know the numbers we have seen over this past weekend have been stable, but they are still very high, and that means again that we have had increasing impact on our hospitals and critical care,” Henry said at a briefing Oct. 12.

“We have been closely monitoring the situation in the north and my public health colleagues and I are very concerned with what we continue to see in many communities across the north. COVID-19 is spreading at a higher than average rate. People are becoming severely ill, even young people.”

Dix urged everyone in the region who has not yet been vaccinated to take advantage of one of the walk-in clinics being offered in communities around B.C.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Kids as young as 5 could get the COVID vaccine in November: Dr. Henry
Next story
LifeLab locations in Westshore Town Centre, on Fort Street close until January over staffing issues

Just Posted

Runners start the half marathon event in the 2021 Royal Victoria Marathon. (Christine van Reeuwyk - Black Press Media))
Sooke athletes among more than 4,400 competing in Victoria Marathon races

Medical test and monitoring service provider LifeLabs is facing impactful staffing shortages. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
LifeLab locations in Westshore Town Centre, on Fort Street close until January over staffing issues

West Shore RCMP are looking for a man seen on video footage, in relation to a mischief incident at a Langford COVID-19 vaccine clinic last month. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
Langford COVID-19 clinic doors glued shut, police seek suspect from video

A Victoria police officer shot an armed man in crisis dead Sept. 12 near Mayfair mall. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police watchdog quashes speculation around fatal Victoria shooting