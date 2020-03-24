The design of the social distancing signs Scott Harrison distributed. (Submitted photo)

COVID-19: Island councillor makes social distancing a sign of the times

Qualicum Beach’s Scott Harrison has signs printed for area businesses

Qualicum Beach Coun. Scott Harrison has started distributing signs to local businesses, hoping to encourage social distancing.

He got them printed at Coombs Sign Shop and said he hopes the signs will be able to limit some stress for everyone while people do necessary shopping.

“If this is something that businesses feel works for them, hopefully everyone in the public and private sector can work together to print as many as are needed,” he said in an email.

“A huge shoutout to the Coombs Sign Shop, they literally worked with a sign shop in Denmark who’s been one of the first jurisdictions to distribute similar signs broadly.”

Harrison said he gave out 30 and has 17 signs left.

Barb Ashmead, the co-owner of Qualicum Pet Foods, said she’s been doing her best to encourage social distancing at her store.

She now has signs up that encourage and remind customers to practise social distancing at her store, which she owns with Deb Maddocks.

“You get some people who don’t really believe what’s going on and so you just keep them apart, you ask them to step back and go from there,” she said. “We’ve been doing that all along.”

Ashmead said she’s been trying to take distancing seriously, but still sees the value in the store staying open for the community — people need to feed their pets.

“I had to talk to somebody and they wanted me to show them some canned foods, so I showed it to them, they stayed two metres away,” she said.

READ MORE: Feds launch ad campaign urging social distancing, hygiene during COVID-19 crisis

The federal government has been encouraging everyone to practise proper social distance (two metres), wash their hands and to stay home as much as possible.

The Government of Canada page on COVID-19 calls isolation and self distancing “tried and true public health measures” that will “continue as long as feasible to interrupt chains of transmission in the community and to delay and reduce an outbreak where possible.”

Information specific to social distancing can also be found on the site, which says it’s the most effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

It says you can practise social distancing by doing the following:

• Greet with a wave instead of a handshake, a kiss or a hug;

• Stay home as much as possible, including for meals and entertainment;

• Shop or take public transportation during off-peak hours;

• Conduct virtual meetings;

• Host virtual playdates for your children;

• Use technology to keep in touch with friends and family;

If possible:

• Use food delivery services or online shopping;

• Exercise at home or outside;

• Work from home.

cloe.logan@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CoronavirusParksvillequalicum beach

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Qualicum Beach Coun. Scott Harrison. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Langford COVID-19 response team receives more than 500 calls in first two days
Next story
Internet safety while social distancing: expert says monitor internet use

Just Posted

COVID-19, lack of pool has Greater Victoria marathon swimmer worried

Shutdown hits swimmers, residents trying to stay healthy

Possible COVID-19 exposure at downtown Victoria establishments

Island Health warns of possible exposure at a pub and other businesses

Internet safety while social distancing: expert says monitor internet use

More opportunities for scams, cyber criminals, sexual predators

West Shore RCMP investigate robbery at Ma Miller’s Pub

Police seek male suspect who hid his face and said he had a knife

Greater Victoria little free libraries pull the books due to COVID-19

Some community book exchanges opt to temporarily close to reduce risk of coronavirus exposure

28% of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases have recovered: provincial health officer

Total case count grows to at least 617

News Mirror offices closed to the public

But there’s still plenty of ways to reach us

Nanaimo’s Harmac mill works to fill doubled pulp order for medical masks and gowns

Mill’s president says extra cleaning in place and workers are social distancing

COVID-19: Island councillor makes social distancing a sign of the times

Qualicum Beach’s Scott Harrison has signs printed for area businesses

World COVID-19 updates, 5 p.m., March 24: NY plans for 40,000 in intensive care

“Coronavirus party” leads to infection

B.C. COVID-19 tests up to 3,500 a day, care home staffing to change

Massage therapists, chiropractors told to treat urgent cases only

Crofton girl, 12, makes video plea about COVID-19 safety

‘OK Canada, enough is enough! We need to stop this virus from spreading’

Sisters surprised to find themselves reunited at Nanaimo seniors care home after years apart

Eden Gardens staff member noticed new care home resident’s resemblance to another resident

$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

Payment will go to those who qualify for EI or other COVID-19 related unemployment help

Most Read