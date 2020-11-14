The Qualicum Beach Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76 will be closed for 10 days. (RCL Branch 76 Photo)

COVID-19: Legion branch closed on Vancouver Island for 10 days after low-risk exposure

Island Health advises members and public to closely monitor themselves

The Qualicum Beach Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76 will be closed for 10 days due to low-risk COVID-19 exposure.

Island Health notified the branch that the exposure happened between Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Nov. 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact tracing has been initiated to identify any staff and public who need to self-isolate.

According to Island Health’s regional communicable disease consultant, Michael McKinley, a low-risk exposure means not being in close proximity to an infectious person for an extended period of time; and being unlikely to develop COVID-19 from this exposure.

READ MORE: Nanaimo’s John Barsby Secondary now has ‘cluster’ of COVID-19 cases, too

Members and guests at the branch during the period of exposure do not need to self-isolate but are advised to monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include headaches, muscle aches, fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite, loss of taste and smell, fever and chills, shortness of breath, sore throat, cough or worsening of chronic cough. If you develop symptoms, you are advised to self-isolate at home and call Island Health at 1-844-901-8442 to arrange for testing.

The Legion will re-open on Nov. 23.

Most Read