The streets of downtown Victoria are quieter than usual in the wake of physical isolation mandates from the provincial and federal governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Arnold Lim / Black Press)

COVID-19: Managing your mental health from isolation

Ministry of Mental Health, Addictions recommends numerous strategies for self-care during pandemic

In uncertain times people lean on those closest to them to maintain mental health — going for a coffee, visiting a friend or hugging a family member have all become unsafe to do so in this global pandemic making self-care more difficult, but more important than ever.

The Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions has released a number of strategies to help support mental health while at home.

The ministry recommends reaching out to the community whether it’s family, friends or getting involved with a phoning seniors program — that connection can help reduce stress and lift each other up. “Share positive stories, focusing on the facts and having time to smile and laugh when possible,” reads the ministry’s website.

READ ALSO: Researchers study how pandemic affecting people’s mental health

There are also numerous online and phone counselling options, such as 310Mental Health Support, which can be reached at 310-6789, no area code required, for emotional support, information and resources specific to mental health; Bounce Back is for people experiencing symptoms of mild to moderate depression, low mood or stress and can be reached toll-free at 1-866-639-0522; and Foundry BC is an online and over the phone support for people between the ages of 12 to 24.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Vancouver Island seniors die in hospital due to COVID-19

And while staying at home has shown an increase in social media use, the ministry recommends taking time to unplug from social media and the news, especially when it comes to stories and posts relating to COVID-19. “If you watch or read the news, commit to checking it a couple of times a day, set regular times, and disable news alerts on your phone.”

The ministry also urges people to use reliable sources of information which will “ensure that what you do learn is fact, not fear-based,” and recommends the BC Centre for Disease Control, HealthLink BC, HealthLink Canada or the World Health Organization.

Take time for self-care activities such as cooking nutritious meals, stretching, meditating, excersizing when your’re able to and getting lots of sleep, the ministry recommends. Read the book you’ve been meaning to start but never had the time to, get caught up on podcasts, start your spring cleaning and take time to relax or try a new hobby.

Those in need of additional support can visit bit.ly/3dSXQNE.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Better days will return’: Queen Elizabeth delivers message amid COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
Actress-activist Shirley Douglas, daughter of medicare’s Tommy Douglas, dies

Just Posted

Conflict expert explains how to talk to people who aren’t social distancing

Approach the conversation with empathy says conflict expert

COVID-19: Managing your mental health from isolation

Ministry of Mental Health, Addictions recommends numerous strategies for self-care during pandemic

Saanich moves forward with summer camp registration despite COVID-19

District to give full refunds if camps are cancelled

Sunday morning fire damages Victoria gas station

The fire on Fairfield Road caused $75,000 in estimated damages to tires and automotive equipment

Deadline extended for annual writing competition

Mail-in entry format makes Victoria Writer’s Society contest perfect for the times

‘Better days will return’: Queen Elizabeth delivers message amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Queen said crisis reminds her of her first address during World War II in 1940

Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week: Trudeau

Emergency benefit will provide $2,000 a month for those who have lost their income due to COVID-19

Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Dr. Tam asks they not be thrown away

Canadian COVID-19 cases top 14,000

Education, not enforcement: B.C. bylaw officers keeping a watch on physical distancing

A kind word, it turns out, has usually been all people need to hear

COVID-19: Hospitals remain safe for childbirth, say Vancouver Island care providers

North Island Hospital has been asked to share its perinatal COVID-19 response plan

Canadian cadets to mark 103rd anniversary of Vimy Ridge April 9 virtually

Idea of Captain Billie Sheridan in Williams Lake, B.C. who wondered what to do in times of COVID-19

B.C. VIEWS: Pandemic shows need for adequate care home staffing

Seniors in B.C. care homes face challenging times

QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Take this test and find out how well you know Canada’s most popular winter sport

Researchers look at humidity as a weapon in the fight against airborne viruses

Regular hand washing, physical distancing and PPE for health care workers remains best line of defense

Most Read