COVID-19: Messages of support and positivity pop up around Greater Victoria

Community created amid social distancing, isolation measures

Lenny Ross was out walking in Saanich when they spotted a mother and her two daughters putting up motivational signs in the neighbourhood. “As I watched them I thought about the advice Mr. Rogers gave on how to bring comfort to young children during scary times,” Ross said. “He said whenever there are disasters or times of great strife there are also the wonderful helpers who emerge from our communities to assist others in need.” (Courtesy of Lenny Ross)

As the world takes isolation and distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Greater Victoria residents are finding their own ways to support and encourage their communities.

Here are some signs, stands and more that Victorians are using to keep spirits high.

READ MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE HERE

Angela Smith-Rolfe snapped a picture of a woman and her stand on Third Street. The sign reads, ‘Take Only What You Need, We’re all in this together.’ “I don’t know the name of this young lady…but I was brought to tears by the compassion and kindness of this table of supplies she had put outside her apartment,” Smith-Rolfe said. “May it bring out the kindness in us all? How true that we are all in this together.” (Courtesy of Angela Smith-Rolfe)

Tess Weaver said many staff at a Greater Victoria Save-On-Foods became emotional after a nurse from a nearby hospital came by and wrote a message on the sidewalk outside the store. ‘Thanks Save-On staff, we [love] you,’ the message reads. “I don’t know who it was but it was lovely,” Weaver said. (Courtesy of Tess Weaver)

Outside Fry’s Bakery (one person in at a time) from r/VictoriaBC

Lovely Sidewalk chalk message 🙂 from r/VictoriaBC

At Dallas Rd – It’s gonna be alright! from r/VictoriaBC


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. screening care home workers as two more test positive for COVID-19
Next story
B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, as number of cases rises to 472

Just Posted

COVID-19: Messages of support and positivity pop up around Greater Victoria

Community created amid social distancing, isolation measures

Greater Victoria among Canadian leaders in new housing prices

New housing prices rose by one per cent in February

Crews quickly douse garage fire in Oak Bay

Response teams maintain social distancing while investigating blaze

Victoria Cat hotel offers free board for cat-owners hospitalized amid COVID-19 pandemic

Cats must be vaccinated, come with their own food

Sunday fire causes extensive damage to Central Saanich home

Saanich Peninsula fire crews contain blaze to one residence

Feds launch ad campaign urging social distancing, hygiene during COVID-19 crisis

The 15-second ads — two in English and two in French — zero in on the two main things

News Mirror offices closed to the public

But there’s still plenty of ways to reach us

Chemainus Theatre temporarily suspends operations, postpones next two shows

It’s hoped The 39 Steps and Beauty And The Beast can be staged at another time

B.C. screening care home workers as two more test positive for COVID-19

Six care homes now dealing with coronavirus outbreaks

Theatre BC cancels festivals in response to COVID-19

‘Provincials’ of community theatre set to take place on Vancouver Island in July 2020

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, as number of cases rises to 472

48 new cases

Service BC offices remain open with social distancing measures, first hours of business for vulnerable

The first hour priority service given to seniors and people who have underlying health conditions

COVID-19: Rogers to provide Food Bank Canada with one million meals

The Canadian media company is also launching a major awareness campaign

Canada to spend $192M to find vaccine for COVID-19, Trudeau says

More than 1,400 cases of the novel coronavirus in Canada

Most Read