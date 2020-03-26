UsedVictoria.com’s Open for Business Directory encourages supporting the local economy while maintaining social distancing. (Unsplash)

COVID-19: New directory connects Victorians with open businesses

UsedVictoria.com connects consumers with local businesses

Used Victoria has created a free online directory for businesses still operating during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Open for Business directory connects consumers and community members to businesses that remain open.

“The [directory] focuses on uniting our community and supporting local businesses during these unprecedented times,” says a statement from Used.ca president Lacey Sheardown. “Used.ca is still operating and wants to support other local businesses that are trying to keep their doors open.”

READ ALSO: Gift card purchases could help small Canadian businesses cope with COVID-19: experts

The directory comes in the wake of widespread restaurant and shop closures – one of many impacts of COVID-19 and subsequent government directives for social distancing and isolation to curb the spread of the virus.

“The stress on small local businesses is especially prevalent right now and raising awareness for businesses that are still open is important for our local economy,” Sheardown states.

Patrons are encouraged to continue practising social distancing and support their local economy by making online purchases, ordering delivery or takeout or buying gift cards.

Businesses with current listings on Used.ca sites are reminded to update their ads with modified hours or changes to service. Those who want their business featured in the new directory can submit their information to a Used.ca Google doc.

READ ALSO: B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic

