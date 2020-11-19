COVID-19 outbreak at LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat

14 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time

(Photo courtesy of LNG Canada) An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared Thursday.

Northern Health announced a COVID-19 outbreak at the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat Thursday (Nov. 19), after finding evidence of transmission among staff at the site.

To date, 14 employees have tested positive, Northern Health said. All of the cases are considered to be associated with the outbreak at this time and occurred in the same general work location.

Northern Health said those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate. Currently 32 employees are in self-isolation at the site and the rest are isolating in their home community.

LNG Canada and JGC Fluor, the project’s prime contractor, said they are working closely with Northern Health to carry out the contact tracing protocols.

“Our efforts are currently focused on the recovery of these affected individuals, the disinfection and sanitization of the impacted work areas, and the well-being of all project workers,” LNG Canada said in the statment. “As well, we remain committed to protecting the health and safety of the First Nations and community stakeholders neighbouring our project site in Kitimat and Terrace.”

Northern Health said they are working with the BC CDC to ensure communication with the health authorities or jurisdictions of the affected employees’ home communities.

The outbreak declaration will be in place for at least 28 days.



clare.rayment@northernsentinel.com

