Two residents tested positive at the site

COVID-19 outbreak declared at The Heights at Mt. View care home in Saanich. (Photo courtesy of Google Streetview)

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at The Heights at Mt. View long-term care home in Saanich.

Two residents testing positive spurred the outbreak, which is limited to the care home’s east wing of the third floor.

An outbreak at Saanichton’s Island View Place Care site is deemed over as of Monday. Two residents and one staff member were involved in that outbreak.

