COVID-19 outbreak declared at Victoria Hart House long-term care

A COVID-19 outbreak has officially been declared at Hart House, a long-term care home in Victoria, Island Health announced Saturday (Jan. 9).

One staff member who works at the home has tested positive for the virus and Island Health says contact tracing is underway to identify anyone else who may have been exposed. The staff member is currently isolating at home.

At this time, none of the 17 residents are experiencing any symptoms, but the health authority has implemented a number of safety measures. Residents are now isolated to their suites and are no longer gathering for meals. They have also all been tested for the virus.

Residents will be screened twice a day and staff will be screened twice per shift going forward. The home has also implemented enhanced cleaning, infection control measures and use of personal protection equipment.

Admissions, transfers and social visits have been stopped.

On Dec. 8, B.C. reported 617 more COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths. Of those, 27 new cases were in the Island Health region, the second-highest single-day total on record.

CoronavirusIsland HealthSeniorsseniors housingVictoria

