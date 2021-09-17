A COVID-19 outbreak at Sunset Lodge long-term care home in Esquimalt claimed the lives of six residents between Aug. 27 and Sept. 17. (Google Maps)

A COVID-19 outbreak at Sunset Lodge long-term care home in Esquimalt claimed the lives of six residents between Aug. 27 and Sept. 17. (Google Maps)

COVID-19 outbreak over at Esquimalt care home, Island Health says

Outbreak claimed lives of six Sunset Lodge residents

Island Health declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Sunset Lodge long-term care home in Esquimalt over Friday (Sept. 17).

Since it began Aug. 27, six residents lost their lives to the virus.

“Island Health extends our deepest condolences to the family, friends and care staff of those who passed away,” the health authority said in a statement.

In total, 15 staff members and 21 residents tested positive for COVID-19. Island Health said it is confident the outbreak has ended, after all its recent rounds of testing produced negative results.

The health authority said extensive cleaning and infection prevention measures will continue at the Salvation Army-owned care home. Social visits will resume on the first and second floors on Sept. 17, and on the third floor Sept. 20. Admissions and transfers will also resume on Sept. 20. Residents are now allowed to move around the home once again.

READ ALSO: B.C. nurses’ union ‘cannot support’ COVID vaccine mandate that could mean fewer staff

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusEsquimaltSeniors

Previous story
Wet weather spells morning mayhem for West Shore traffic

Just Posted

A COVID-19 outbreak at Sunset Lodge long-term care home in Esquimalt claimed the lives of six residents between Aug. 27 and Sept. 17. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak over at Esquimalt care home, Island Health says

The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce has published results of an online survey of local business owners and consumers on their thoughts on the use and implementation of the province’s vaccine passport system. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
Sooke chamber gets mixed opinions in survey on vaccine passports

Celebrate Sooke! is set for John Phillips Memorial Park. (Metro-Creative)
Get ready to party, Sooke

An onslaught of rainy weather brought traffic mayhem to the West Shore Sept. 17, with four crashes in the first couple hours of the morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Wet weather spells morning mayhem for West Shore traffic