There are 12 schools in Greater Victoria facing COVID-19 exposures as of Nov. 12, according to Island Health. (Black Press Media file photo)

COVID-19 reported at three more Greater Victoria schools

Rogers, Wishart, St. Joseph’s elementary schools affected

Another three Greater Victoria schools are dealing with COVID-19 exposures, according to Island Health.

Students and staff who attended Wishart Elementary on Nov. 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 may have come in contact with the virus. At Rogers Elementary, those who were at school on Nov. 4 were also at risk. And, at St. Joseph’s Elementary, people may have been exposed on Oct. 25, 26, 27, 28 or 29.

In total, there are 12 Greater Victoria schools handling possible exposures as of Nov. 12.

Exposures indicate single confirmed cases of the virus that aren’t linked to others in the school. Island Health said when a school is added to its list, it may be dealing with one or more exposures. If transmission is shown between two or more of those cases, it becomes a cluster.

Students and staff who are the most at risk of having been exposed to the virus will be contacted directly by Island Health and instructed to self-isolate. Everyone is asked to continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they appear.

