COVID-19 reported on two recent flights through Victoria

Nov. 5 flight from Calgary, Nov. 7 flight to Vancouver impacted

Two recent November flights through the Victoria International Airport had cases of COVID-19 on board, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Passengers who flew on WestJet flight 195 from Calgary to Victoria on Nov. 5 may have been exposed to the virus. Those in rows seven to 17 were the most at risk.

On Nov. 7, passengers in rows 13 to 19 on WestJet flight 3114 from Victoria to Vancouver were also at risk.

The two new exposures bring the total through Victoria in November to three. In October there were 14 and in September there were 15.

All affected passengers are asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days and get tested immediately if any appear.

As of Nov. 16, the BCCDC will no longer be posting new travel exposures to its website. The disease control centre cited vaccination requirements as the reasoning for its decision and reminded people to monitor their health before and after travel.

