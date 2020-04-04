(C.J. Boucher/Pexels)

COVID-19: Saanich police respond to calls about skatepark gathering, group volleyball game

‘Some people are still not taking this seriously,’ officer says

Saanich police are working to educate residents about pandemic safety procedures as groups continue to gather.

On March 31, police were called about a group of young adults using the Lambrick Skate Park in Gordon Head, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

When police arrived around 5 p.m., they encountered about 10 skateboarders using the facility despite it having been cordoned-off with metal gates to discourage gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Anastasiades explained.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Outdoor recreation facilities close across Greater Victoria

The officers who responded to the call explained to the group that provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s orders regarding social distancing are not a suggestion, he said. Eventually, the skateboarders complied and left the park.

The next evening, just before 10 p.m., police received reports of about 10 people playing volleyball near Northridge Elementary. However, when officers arrived, no volleyball players remained, Anastasiades said.

READ ALSO: At Christmas 1978, parents lined up to buy skateboards at the Saanich Skatewave

He emphasized that, thankfully, incidents involving public gatherings or people ignoring social distancing aren’t common in Saanich. Though he pointed out that when they occur, they’re affecting more than just the people involved.

“Some people are still not taking this seriously but the [provincial health officer’s] orders are in our best interest,” Anastasiades said.

He added that the Saanich Police Department is grateful to the residents who are complying with Henry’s orders and demonstrating best practices.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

CoronavirusSaanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Sooke teachers are ‘feeling good,’ show it off in song and dance for students
Next story
‘Hold our line’: 29 new cases of COVID-19 announced in B.C.

Just Posted

Traffic impacted on the Malahat near Goldstream Park

Reported crash in northbound lane of highway

Barbecue thief leaves hat behind at Victoria residence

Anyone who recognizes the hat is asked to call VicPD or Crime Stoppers

COVID-19: Saanich police respond to calls about skatepark gathering, group volleyball game

‘Some people are still not taking this seriously,’ officer says

VIDEO: Sooke teachers are ‘feeling good,’ show it off in song and dance for students

Edward Milne Community School staff rock out at end of planning week

Oak Bay driver flees on foot after collision on Beach Drive

Officers caught the driver shortly after

‘Hold our line’: 29 new cases of COVID-19 announced in B.C.

Saturday’s number of new cases marks the lowest in weeks.

Critic, workers’ group ‘disappointed’ Trudeau chose Amazon to distribute PPE

Amazon Canada said in an email to The Canadian Press that it is working with Canada Post, Purolator

Full World COVID-19 update: National Guard collect ventilators in New York; Spain, Italy improve

Comprehensive coronavirus update with news from around the world.

Nanaimo’s Harmac mill works to fill doubled pulp order for medical masks and gowns

Mill’s president says extra cleaning in place and workers are social distancing

Two people fined after B.C. police spot online ads re-selling 5,000 surgical, N95 masks

Police confiscated the masks, being sold at inflated prices, and now working with Fraser Health

Unclear if Cowichan couple refusing to self-isolate will face penalty

No fines or charges have been laid to date, including Cowichan couple who won’t self isolate

POLL: Will you be able to make your rent or mortgage payment this month?

With the COVID-19 delivering a devastating blow to the global economy, and… Continue reading

COVID-19: Postponed surgeries will be done, B.C. health minister says

Contract with private surgical clinic to help clear backlog

Black Press Media ad sparks discussion about value of community newspapers

White Rock resident hopes front-page note shines light on revenue loss during COVID-19 crisis

Most Read