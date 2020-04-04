COVID-19: Saanich police respond to calls about skatepark gathering, group volleyball game

‘Some people are still not taking this seriously,’ officer says

Saanich police are working to educate residents about pandemic safety procedures as groups continue to gather.

On March 31, police were called about a group of young adults using the Lambrick Skate Park in Gordon Head, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

When police arrived around 5 p.m., they encountered about 10 skateboarders using the facility despite it having been cordoned-off with metal gates to discourage gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Anastasiades explained.

The officers who responded to the call explained to the group that provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s orders regarding social distancing are not a suggestion, he said. Eventually, the skateboarders complied and left the park.

The next evening, just before 10 p.m., police received reports of about 10 people playing volleyball near Northridge Elementary. However, when officers arrived, no volleyball players remained, Anastasiades said.

He emphasized that, thankfully, incidents involving public gatherings or people ignoring social distancing aren’t common in Saanich. Though he pointed out that when they occur, they’re affecting more than just the people involved.

“Some people are still not taking this seriously but the [provincial health officer’s] orders are in our best interest,” Anastasiades said.

He added that the Saanich Police Department is grateful to the residents who are complying with Henry’s orders and demonstrating best practices.

