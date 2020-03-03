Washing your hands frequently and staying home when you’re feeling ill is more effective than facemasks in controlling the spread of a virus. (Black Press Media file)

COVID-19: Six handwashing mistakes to avoid

Washing hands is one of the top tips from health officials to help combat novel coronavirus

With new novel Coronavirus cases emerging all over the world, health officials are urging residents to take precautionary measures to prevent more individuals from getting sick.

ALSO READ: B.C.’s three latest COVID-19 cases related to travel from Iran

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langford city staff take precautions, avoid shaking Minister’s hands amid COVID-19 fears
Next story
‘We are already working short’: B.C. nurses concerned about staffing amid COVID-19

Just Posted

Victoria’s American expat population a heavy hitter in Super Tuesday vote

Expats hold more power in selecting Democratic presidential candidate

Victoria Beer Week to begin on Friday

The week includes 19 events across the city for every beer lover out there

Langford city staff take precautions, avoid shaking Minister’s hands amid COVID-19 fears

It’s reasonable to think about not shaking hands, says BC’s provincial health officer

Sooke politician finds solution to goose poop problem

New machine acts like a field Zamboni to clean up the fields

West Shore RCMP seizes 2,400 doses worth of fentanyl in Langford drug bust

Third significant drug seizure in February, according to officers

COVID-19: Six handwashing mistakes to avoid

Washing hands is one of the top tips from health officials to help combat novel coronavirus

‘We are already working short’: B.C. nurses concerned about staffing amid COVID-19

‘There is no capacity in the system to accept large numbers of patients,’ nurses’ union says

Former PM Jean Chretien scoffs at the notion Canada’s unity is under threat

Former Liberal prime minister said Tuesday that Canada has suffered worse threats in the past

B.C.’s three latest COVID-19 cases related to travel from Iran

Four cases identified Tuesday make 12, all in isolation at home

Donation dog for the blind stolen from Cowichan grocery store

Bolt cutters used in theft

UPDATE: Former B.C. Scouts leader charged with child porn had ‘direct contact’ with children

Charges were sworn against Edward Johannas Vandeyck on Feb. 28

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

B.C. government proposes paid leave for domestic abuse, sexual violence victims

Survey says job-protected unpaid leave isn’t enough

Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

Urgency, scarcity and anxiety are spurring shoppers to overbuy

Most Read