Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with health-care workers and people receiving COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic in Ottawa, on Friday, July 2, 2021. Trudeau says a spike in COVID-19 cases in Yukon is a timely reminder of the importance of vaccinations and following health protocols. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with health-care workers and people receiving COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic in Ottawa, on Friday, July 2, 2021. Trudeau says a spike in COVID-19 cases in Yukon is a timely reminder of the importance of vaccinations and following health protocols. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

COVID-19 spike in Yukon shows need for full vaccination: Trudeau

He says it shows everyone should get vaccinated as soon as possible

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a spike in COVID-19 cases in Yukon is a reminder of the importance of vaccinations and following health protocols.

The territory reported 31 new cases since Wednesday, bringing the territory’s total active cases to 146.

Trudeau says the big increase comes despite the fact that 86 per cent of eligible residents have received a first dose of vaccine, while 76 per cent are fully vaccinated.

He says it shows everyone should get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Trudeau told a news conference that the federal government is working with the territory to see how it can best help bring infections there under control.

Yukon, which has reported 357 cases since the pandemic began and five deaths since November, has asked residents to consider postponing events and limiting the number of people at indoor and outdoor gatherings.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Victoria central library to be redeveloped or relocated
Next story
‘So devastating:’ 7 people dead, 5 escape house fire east of Calgary

Just Posted

The Nature of Us is a non-profit storytelling platform for marginalized and underrepresented voices. (Courtesy of Winnie Weston)
Victoria-based storytelling platform provides space for marginalized voices

Const. Markus Anastasiades (left) and Const. Eric Misener stand next to a Safe Place decal at the Community Safety Office in Uptown. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Saanich police’s new Safe Place program supports victims of hate crimes

Victoria city council approved a feasibility study June 24 that will determine if the central library is redeveloped or relocated. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria central library to be redeveloped or relocated

Oak Bay Sea Rescue members pull a dead elk off the McNeill Bay shoreline on June 30. (Photo courtesy of Royal Canadian Marine Sea and Rescue Station 33)
Oak Bay Sea Rescue members haul dead elk off McNeill Bay