COVID-19 testing site scheduled to open at Victoria International Airport

A new COVID-19 testing facility scheduled to open at Victoria International Airport (YYJ) on Aug. 30 promises to improve air travel safety and convenience, but not without a price tag as same-day results cost as much as $375.

Geoff Dickson, president and chief executive officer of the Victoria Airport Authority (VAA), said health and safety have been priorities since the start of the pandemic and the authority has been working with Alberta-based Connectus to establish an accredited PCR testing facility over the last several months.

“We think that testing will be here for the foreseeable future and the addition of asymptomatic COVID-19 testing at the airport is one additional measure to support safe air travel, our local community and our award-winning safety and hygiene measures,” said Dickson in a release.

Connectus Global supplies Health Canada with approved SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) PCR testing for both national and international travel along with jobsite and event access, according to the release. Qualified and professional staff with a mandate to provide customers with same-day, 24-hour or 48-hour results operate the facilities.

Would-be customers can book online or simply drop into the clinic. Same-day results cost $375 each, 24-hour results cost $250 each and 48-hour results cost $175 (plus taxes).

According to the release, individuals will receive a digital health passport through their handheld device, which they can then display to officials offering confirmation of their test results, allowing them to get to their next flight or the next stage of the screening process.

Mike Anderson, chief executive officer of Connectus, said the goal of the initiative is to give the public a quick and convenient testing solution for both international and domestic travel while remaining compliant to the testing and quarantine guidelines that have been put in place by various authorities.

“We’re working quickly to have the location open for (Aug. 30),” said Anderson. “As we come together worldwide to provide solutions for travel and other entry processes, the main goal is to help keep people safe, healthy, and eventually, back to their normal daily lives.”

