The Big House in Klemtu, British Columbia. (Wikipedia photo/public domain)

COVID-19 tests come back negative for remote First Nation

“There are no suspected cases in the community at this time.”

False alarm, there is no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Klemtu.

The Kitasoo Xai’xais First Nation, who reside on B.C.’s central coast about halfway between Port Hardy and Prince Rupert, had been in emergency lockdown since Aug. 5 after a suspected COVID-19 case, but after tests came back negative, the emergency lockdown was announced as over.

RELATED: Suspected case of COVID-19 causes emergency lockdown in Klemtu

“All test results were negative,” stated Chief Councillor Roxanne Robinson via news release. “There are no suspected cases in the community at this time.”

Robinson added that ongoing precautionary measures are still in effect. “Keep your bubbles small, wash hands frequently, and only travel for essential purposes. Those under travel precautions need to complete their designated time, ignoring self-isolation or physical distancing advice can have devastating effects and endanger lives.”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusFirst Nations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Pedestrian injured in collision on Hillside Avenue

Just Posted

Sooke Arts Council opens first gallery

Classes available at new location

‘Just being stupid’: Premier slams abusive customers at Langford restaurant

Restaurant said rude customers reduced its hosts to tears

Emergency response team called in after armed man found barricaded inside Langford home

No one injured during arrest

UPDATE: Pedestrian injured in collision on Hillside Avenue

Traffic impacted between Douglas and Blanshard streets

Cyclist injured in collision near Cordova Bay Golf Course, Mattick’s Farm

Police say injuries were minor

371 British Columbians battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

Thursday (Aug. 6) saw a second straight day of nearly 50 new confirmed cases

COVID-19 tests come back negative for remote First Nation

“There are no suspected cases in the community at this time.”

Visitors and non-residents entering closed remote B.C. First Nation’s territories

With limited resources, they say they don’t have any authority or power to enforce the closures

UBC loses appeal on Fisheries Act convictions

BC Supreme Court upholds order to pay $1.55-million fine

Masks to be mandatory on BC Transit, TransLink starting Aug. 24

Both BC Transit and TransLink made the announcement in separate press releases on Thursday

Acclaimed B.C. actor Brent Carver passes away

Carver, one of Canada’s greatest actors with a career spanning 40 years, passed away at home in Cranbrook

B.C. would not send students back to school if there was ‘overwhelming risk’: Horgan

Plan has left many parents across the province worried about their children’s safety

Canucks blank Wild 3-0, take series lead in penalty-filled NHL qualifying clash

Jacob Markstrom stops 27 shots to lead Vancouver past Minnesota

Tent Island closed due to neglect and abuse from campers

Illegal campfires common on Penelakut Tribe reserve land

Most Read