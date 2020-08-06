COVID-19 tests come back negative for remote First Nation

“There are no suspected cases in the community at this time.”

False alarm, there is no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Klemtu.

The Kitasoo Xai’xais First Nation, who reside on B.C.’s central coast about halfway between Port Hardy and Prince Rupert, had been in emergency lockdown since Aug. 5 after a suspected COVID-19 case, but after tests came back negative, the emergency lockdown was announced as over.

“All test results were negative,” stated Chief Councillor Roxanne Robinson via news release. “There are no suspected cases in the community at this time.”

Robinson added that ongoing precautionary measures are still in effect. “Keep your bubbles small, wash hands frequently, and only travel for essential purposes. Those under travel precautions need to complete their designated time, ignoring self-isolation or physical distancing advice can have devastating effects and endanger lives.”

