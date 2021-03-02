A COVID-19 vaccination clinic, operated by Island Health, has opened at the University of Victoria’s McKinnon Gym. (Photo courtesy of UVic)

COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens at University of Victoria

Clinic is staffed and operated by Island Health

A vaccination clinic opened at the University of Victoria on Monday.

Island Health will operate the COVID-19 vaccination clinic out of the McKinnon Gym during phase two and three of the B.C. COVID-19 Immunization Plan – phases designated for people 60 and older and those who are clinically vulnerable.

The clinic will be staffed and managed by Island Health, while the university provides the venue, parking and janitorial support. The clinic is one of more than 30 vaccination sites opening across Vancouver Island.

All vaccination appointments will be pre-booked. Starting March 8, non-Indigenous people born in or before 1931 and Indigenous people born before 1956 can register for the vaccine. Eligibility will shift throughout March.

The clinic is located in the main McKinnon gym off of Gabriola Road and parking lot two. For more information on vaccine eligibility and how to book an appointment, visit islandhealth.ca/covid19vaccine.

