Gracie couldn’t stop nursing from her previous owner’s goats which was problematic given the goats were trying to be dried out to breed. Gracie now lives at A Home for Hooves with Michelle Singleton. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

Gracie couldn’t stop nursing from her previous owner’s goats which was problematic given the goats were trying to be dried out to breed. Gracie now lives at A Home for Hooves with Michelle Singleton. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

Cowichan animal sanctuary gets international accreditation

A Home for Hooves farm sanctuary accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

Cowichan’s own A Home for Hooves farm sanctuary has earned the distinction of being the first farm sanctuary in Canada to be accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries.

The GFAS is the only globally recognized entity that provides standards for identifying legitimate animal sanctuaries, so their nod is not just a feather in the cap of President Michelle Singleton but an assurance to all that the animals living under Singleton and company’s care are being well taken care of.

“Accreditation increases transparency and gives the public peace of mind knowing that their support is going to an upstanding and reputable organization based on a formal process that requires us to meet or exceed specific quality assurance standards,” Singleton explained. “It ensures our sanctuary is meeting objective standards to foster a culture of quality and safety for the animals in our care and for the people who are part of our community.”

A Home for Hooves was born from Singleton’s visit to another local sanctuary and her acquisition of Debbie, a 900-pound pig that needed a home. In September of 2017, thanks to her 900-pound house-guest, A Home for Hooves Farm Sanctuary was born.

“I wanted to take part in something that would make a positive impact in our community and do something that would make my daughter proud of her mother,” Singleton explained in her facility’s creation story.

According to GFAS, accreditation signifies that A Home for Hooves meets GFAS’s rigorous and peer-reviewed farm animal care standards which are then confirmed by a comprehensive site visit. Accreditation also indicates adherence to standards addressing the organization’s sustainability, ethics, finances, staffing, education outreach, security and safety and more.

In short, accreditation status means the public can trust A Home for Hooves with their donations, grants and support.

“We are proud to announce the accreditation of A Home for Hooves Farm Sanctuary Foundation,” said GFAS Program Director Daryl Tropea. “Michelle and her team ensure the highest level of humane and responsible care for every resident animal. Their animals, some who have special needs, enjoy natural and safe habitats with bushes to hide and mud holes to wallow. Although this is a fairly young organization, A Home for Hooves has been committed to providing best practices in care, governance and sanctuary management from their beginning.”

Singleton said being accountable to an outside authority has helped A Home for Hooves advance their planning policies and identify areas that may require change and improvement.

“This was a voluntary process that A Home for Hooves sought out as an opportunity for growth in order to ensure we are meeting international standards and providing the best quality of care for our residents,” she said.

Animal Shelterscowichan valley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Peninsula Panthers’ owner questions process behind suspension of Junior B hockey action
Next story
VicPD issues warning after two Victoria residents scammed $3,500

Just Posted

The realignment of Highway 14 between Connie and Glinz Lake roads in Sooke will take more than a year to complete. (File - Sooke News Mirror) The realignment of Highway 14 between Connie and Glinz Lake roads in Sooke will take more than a year to complete. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Patience requested from drivers as work begins on realignment of Highway 14 in Sooke

Construction between Connie and Glinz Lake roads expected to take 1½ years

(Black Press Media file photo)
Soap-making mishap sets Victoria home ablaze, causes $75,000 damage

Three people escaped with no injuries

A spokesperson for the Peninsula Country Market is upset that their third and final Winter Market won’t happen this Saturday in Central Saanich’s Centennial Park following moves by the municipality. (Facebook/Peninsula Country Market)
Central Saanich postpones weekend Winter Market, organizers upset

Lorea Tomsin said municipality’s move runs counter to provincial direction

As cyclists and pedestrians pass by at Humboldt and Government streets, a garden of blooming black-eyed Susans brightens up the northwest corner of the Fairmont Empress Hotel property on a partially sunny November afternoon. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Keep your umbrella handy for the next while around Greater Victoria

November has lived up to its reputation as one of the rainiest months of the year

Victoria-Swan Lake MLA Rob Fleming moves to the role of transportation minister in the NDP’s new cabinet. (B.C. government file photo)
Greater Victoria MLAs claim key roles in new cabinet

Transportation, Indigenous relations, children and family development ministries headed by locals

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

Another 13 deaths, ties the highest three days ago

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Police in Nanaimo are looking for a suspect who wore a black-and-white striped hoodie and rode a yellow mountain bike when he allegedly stole three children’s backpacks from a daycare facility. (Photo submitted)
VIDEO: Thief steals children’s backpacks from daycare in Nanaimo

Suspect rode a yellow mountain bike and made off with backpacks hanging on fence

Arthur Topham has been sentenced to one month of house arrest and three years of probation after breaching the terms of his probation. Topham was convicted of promoting hate against Jewish people in 2015. (Photo submitted)
Quesnel man convicted for anti-Semitic website sentenced to house arrest for probation breach

Arthur Topham was convicted of breaching probation following his 2017 sentence for promoting hatred

Langley School District's board office. (Langley Advance Times files)
‘Sick Out’ aims to pressure B.C. schools over masks, class sizes

Parents from Langley and Surrey are worried about COVID safety in classrooms

The Klahoose First Nation village on Cortes Island is under lockdown until further notice due to a positive COVID-19 test. Photo courtesy Kevin Peacey.
Cortes Island First Nation community locked down due to positive COVID-19 test

Klahoose First Nation has had one positive test, one other potential case

Ladysmith’s 1st Avenue will be lit up until January 15. (Cole Schisler photo)
Light Up parade a no-go, but Ladysmith’s streets are still all aglow

Although the tradition Light Up this year was cancelled, folks can still enjoy the holiday lights

The baby boy born to Gillian and Dave McIntosh of Abbotsford was released from hospital on Wednesday (Nov. 25) while Gillian continues to fight for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
B.C. mom with COVID-19 still fighting for life while newborn baby now at home

Son was delivered Nov. 10 while Gillian McIntosh was in an induced coma

Gracie couldn’t stop nursing from her previous owner’s goats which was problematic given the goats were trying to be dried out to breed. Gracie now lives at A Home for Hooves. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)
Cowichan animal sanctuary gets international accreditation

A Home for Hooves farm sanctuary accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

Most Read