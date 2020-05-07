Humanity for Horses has started a GoFundMe campaign to help with their hay bill for the year. (submitted)

Cowichan horse rescue needs help after tough beginning to 2020

Humanity for Horses Rescue Foundation has started a GoFundMe campaign with the goal of $33,000

Humanity for Horses Rescue Foundation in the Cowichan Valley is in need of a little help itself to keep its 41 horses fed and housed after a difficult start to the year.

The rescue foundation has started a GoFundMe campaign with the goal of raising $33,000 to help with daily costs of caring for the equines — specifically, the hay bill for the coming year.

Last October, Rebecca Sanesh, founder of Humanity for Horses announced that the rescue, which saves horses destined for slaughter, would have to close due to a spate of vandalism, cyber bullying and an attack by an Alberta fraudster. But while Sanesh has closed the rescue to new intakes, she is still passionate about the cause and shifted the rescue to a new model.

Humanity for Horses now “helps people network with bidders, haulers and horses needing saving from auctions and organize bidders and haulers for people,” described Sanesh. “I have done it this way since last fall and have managed to still save another 29 horses and home them directly from auction to their new owners. So still helping the horses but not taking them in.”

However, that has still left Sanesh with more than 40 horses, only nine of which she believes are adoptable, as the others are too old or have medical issues that will ensure they will remain at the rescue for the remainder of their lives.

“It has been a difficult start to 2020 as we used more hay than expected due to mass flooding and horses having to stay off the fields and inside for the month of January and part of February as the excessive rain flooded all the fields,” Sanesh wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“Now the uncertainly of the COVID virus has literally stopped the world as this dangerous and potentially deadly virus continues to spread. Equine Canada and BC Horse Council have put in restrictions on visitors to the rescue both for donation drop offs and viewing of adoptable horses [which] is now our new reality and causing significant strain on resources.”

She cites lease payments, vet bills and daily feeding costs that leave the organization in dire need.

The rescue was surprised on Easter Monday when one of their horses, named Abigail, gave birth, and have recently found out another of the horses, Tessa, is also due to give birth soon.

“The gift of life amongst so much chaos and hardship,” said Sanesh. “It truly is a breathe of fresh air and a reminder that miracles do happen and to hold on and ride the wave.”

“Please if you can help us to feed the horses and secure our hay supply for the next year it would be so gratefully appreciated and heart felt. No amount is too small and adds up quickly,” Sanesh writes.

“It takes a village to see change and we are changing the life of each and every horse or pony that walks through our doors. These horses in our care are safe and are the lucky ones.”

