Cowichan to Victoria commuter bus service running at regular schedules

BC Transit is now running at regular schedules for the Duncan to Victoria commuter bus service.

“BC Transit appreciates the ongoing patience of customers throughout this challenging time, and apologize for any inconvenience the changing schedules have caused,” said a press release issued by the company.

The buses were first cancelled then rescheduled for limited runs as a result of construction on the Malahat required after a major storm caused flooding that damaged the route.

Customers are still urged to look online for the most up-to-date information. The Cowichan Valley bus schedules and updates can be found at: https://www.bctransit.com/cowichan-valley/schedules-and-maps

Customers may also call the transit information line at 250-746-9899 for further information.

