Craft Beer Market buys Victoria’s Canoe Brewpub

Victoria’s popular waterfront eatery, Canoe Brewpub, will soon be one of nine Craft Beer Market locations across Canada.

Craft Beer Market Restaurant and Bar Family, a casual dining and craft beer chain, announced the takeover on Jan. 12 but won’t officially take control until March. 1.

“Our plan is to keep Canoe as Canoe for the time being,” Craft Beer Market founder and president PJ L’Heureux said. But, in the near future it will undergo “significant renovations.”

Patrons can expect some of the same local beer that Canoe has carried, along with a selection of North American and international ones and “a non-pretentious menu of fresh, local food.” The menu offers a wide range of classic pub food, including fries, tacos, salads, pizzas and burgers.

Local brewer Matt Phillips of Phillips Brewing said he’s looking forward to welcoming Craft Beer Market to Victoria.

“I’ve been enthusiastic about the approach that Craft Beer Market takes to showcasing the brewers’ art since they opened nearly 10 years ago,” he said. The beer market and restaurant launched its first location in Calgary in 2011 and has since expanded to B.C. and Ontario.

“We admire Canoe as a community builder in the city and love the history of the building that is Canoe’s home,” L’Heureux said, noting that they plan to bring the same commitment to community involvement and excellent service that Canoe has for the past 18 years.

More information about Craft Beer Market can be found at craftbeermarket.ca.

