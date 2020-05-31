Craft vendors allowed to re-join Goldstream Farmers Market

Dr. Bonnie Henry lightens restrictions, approves non-food items to be sold

Vendors selling jewelry, soaps and crafts will be allowed to participate at the Goldstream Farmers Market starting on June 6.

According to Dr. Bonnie Henry’s public health order, the sale of non-food items and merchandise will be allowed, as farmers markets have been deemed an essential service.

Shirley Obersteller was delighted to find out that she’ll be able to bring her hand-made tote bags and children’s clothing to the market. As the treasurer of the market, she’s glad that she won’t have to turn anyone away.

“With all our safety precautions, it’s so much more work than an ordinary market,” said Obersteller. “We’re so glad to have everyone back this year.”

Notably, there will be barricades to encourage social distancing while customers shop, markers placed on the ground, and a one-way entrance and exit. The weekly event takes place every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park until October 10.

Obersteller noted that they’re nearing the cap of 30 vendors for the season. Those still interested in applying can message their Facebook page or email manager.goldstreammarket@gmail.com

