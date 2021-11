Emergency crews on scene near Vanalman Avenue

Emergency crews on scene at a crash on the Pat Bay Highway near Vanalman Avenue in Saanich Nov. 29. (Michelle Cabana/Black Press Media)

A crash is slowing southbound traffic on the Pat Bay Highway in Saanich.

Emergency crews are on scene near the Vanalman Avenue exit where a vehicle can be seen upside down on the grassy shoulder.

More to come.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Traffic