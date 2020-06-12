Traffic was backed up on Highway 14 after a Friday (June 12) crash. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)

Crash impacts Friday commute on highway to Sooke

Drive BC web camera shows traffic backing up

A crash on Highway 14 impacted traffic outside of Sooke Friday evening.

Drive BC reported a crash between Kangaroo Road and Humpback Road with single lane alternating traffic. West Shore RCMP responded to the 3900-block of Sooke Road just past the four lanes.

Traffic was stopped and backed up for at least an hour as crews worked to clear the vehicles, according to RCMP.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Campers can get one site for the price of two in BC Parks this summer
Next story
More than 15 speeders caught in Saanich school zones in one day

Just Posted

Sooke expanded health care facility officially complete

Expansion of clinic, additional staff, to provide ability to care for thousands more patients

Crash impacts Friday commute on highway to Sooke

Drive BC web camera shows traffic backing up

Highlands Community Association petitions province’s approval of rock quarry

Association says province hasn’t adequately addressed public concerns

More than 15 speeders caught in Saanich school zones in one day

Police remind drivers to watch their speeds, watch for children on the road

Man who killed Victoria father in middle of Hillside Avenue sentenced to four years

Joseph Gauthier, a father of four, was killed March 10 after a party.

B.C. reports 16 COVID-19 cases, total active down to 187

New guidance for restaurants as they add capacity

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. award after guilty plea in U.S. college admission scandal

This marks the first time the award has been taken away from someone

Campers can get one site for the price of two in BC Parks this summer

B.C. campers disgruntled by full rates being charged for half-capacity double campsites

B.C. craft cannabis co-op aims to get small producers to market

Pilot project pitched to governments for pandemic recovery

Canada encouraging Iran to ship PS752 black boxes to France as soon as possible

Garneau said Canada is OK with this plan

B.C. Black-based group starts COVID-19 fund, urges officials to collect race-based data

Health care data from the pandemic has largely not included race

Cross-Canada group calls for reopening of travel, tourism

B.C.’s summer restart still faces COVID-19 obstacles

Feds to implement temperature checks for travellers entering, leaving Canada

Land borders with the U.S. remain closed to non-essential traffic

Most Read