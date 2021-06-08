The Royal Oak Drive overpass looking southbound towards Victoria on Highway 17. (B.C. Highway traffic camera)

Single-vehicle crash causes delays on the Pat Bay Highway in Royal Oak

Southbound traffic down to one lane while crews remove vehicle from ditch

A driver suffered minor injures after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 17 on Tuesday afternoon in Royal Oak.

Emergency crews responded to reports that a vehicle had rolled over into the ditch at the Royal Oak Drive off-ramp at approximately 1:20 p.m.

Southbound traffic on the Pat Bay Highway was down to one lane while crews tended to the driver and removed the vehicle from the ditch.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

