Incident backed up commuters near Okotoks Drive

A crash on the Malahat is causing traffic back ups near Okotoks Drive. (Drive BC Highway Cam)

Southbound traffic was moving slowly on the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway Wednesday morning.

Drivers reported a crash near Moon Water Lodge and the Malahat Chalet. According to Drive BC, a vehicle incident southbound on Highway 1 near Okotoks Drive – four kilometres north of Langford – caused a lane closure and heavy delays.

The incident was cleared by 8:30 a.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

malahat