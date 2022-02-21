A crash between an off-duty Pemberton RCMP officer and another vehicle closed Hwy. 99 north of Whistler for multiple hours on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (HamishTelford/Twitter)

A crash between an off-duty Pemberton RCMP officer and another vehicle closed Hwy. 99 north of Whistler for multiple hours on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (HamishTelford/Twitter)

Crash with off-duty Pemberton Mountie sends 1 driver to hospital in critical condition

RCMP officer was treated at hospital for minor injuries

One person has been airlifted to hospital in critical condition after a crash involving an off-duty Pemberton RCMP officer driving his personal vehicle on Family Day (Feb. 21) morning.

According to a B.C. RCMP news release, the crash happened just before 7 a.m. when the off-duty officer was driving northbound along Hwy. 99 between Whistler and Pemberton. The crash was between the officer’s vehicle and a southbound vehicle with one occupant. The Mountie was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries while the other driver was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

The Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is investigating the crash and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking into whether police actions were linked to the other driver’s injuries.

The road was closed for several hours for the investigation but reopened shortly after noon on Monday.

