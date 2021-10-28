A highway camera shows traffic backed up southbound along the Trans-Canada Highway at the Helmcken overpass Oct. 28. (DriveBC)

A highway camera shows traffic backed up southbound along the Trans-Canada Highway at the Helmcken overpass Oct. 28. (DriveBC)

Crashes, pooling water causing morning traffic mayhem

Crashes reported on Highway 1 at Helmcken overpass and Veterans Memorial Parkway ramp

Two crashes on the West Shore and pooling water along roadways are slowing traffic around the region Thursday morning.

Highway cameras show traffic significantly backed up southbound on the Trans-Canada Highway at the Helmcken overpass where one crash has been reported.

A second one was reported on the Veterans Memorial Parkway ramp leading onto the Trans-Canada Highway southbound.

Pooling water has also been reported along Gorge Road West between Tillicum and Admirals roads and on Craigflower Road near the Gorge Vale Golf Club.

Road crews were also out at 6:45 a.m., working to address flooding on Island Highway near Adams Place in View Royal.

Greater Victoria remains under a rainfall warning until Thursday evening, according to Environment Canada.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Heavy rain alert issued for Greater Victoria, Malahat

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

car crashGreater Victoria

Previous story
Drifting shipping containers leave Vancouver Island communities with many questions
Next story
Man sentenced to 6 years for assaulting Vancouver Island sex trade workers

Just Posted

The water off Port Renfrew could be threatened without a federally-funded search and rescue and environmental response service in Port Renfrew, says the Pacheedaht First Nation. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Pacheedaht First Nation wants feds to expedite plans for marine rescue centre

As a result of combined stormwater and wastewater overflows, residents are advised to avoid entering the waters along the affected shorelines, as the wastewater may pose a health risk. (Black Press Media file photo)
Wastewater overflow warning issued for Saanich, Oak Bay shorelines

A highway camera shows traffic backed up southbound along the Trans-Canada Highway at the Helmcken overpass Oct. 28. (DriveBC)
Crashes, pooling water causing morning traffic mayhem

Veterinarian Deborah Lambert has signed a book deal to publish her Son of Man Series. The first book was released in September. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
A Writer’s Passion: Sooke author Deborah Lambert publishing first of six-book series