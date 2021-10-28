Crashes, pooling water causing morning traffic mayhem

Crashes reported on Highway 1 at Helmcken overpass and Veterans Memorial Parkway ramp

A highway camera shows traffic backed up southbound along the Trans-Canada Highway at the Helmcken overpass Oct. 28. (DriveBC)

Two crashes on the West Shore and pooling water along roadways are slowing traffic around the region Thursday morning.

Highway cameras show traffic significantly backed up southbound on the Trans-Canada Highway at the Helmcken overpass where one crash has been reported.

A second one was reported on the Veterans Memorial Parkway ramp leading onto the Trans-Canada Highway southbound.

Pooling water has also been reported along Gorge Road West between Tillicum and Admirals roads and on Craigflower Road near the Gorge Vale Golf Club.

Road crews were also out at 6:45 a.m., working to address flooding on Island Highway near Adams Place in View Royal.

Greater Victoria remains under a rainfall warning until Thursday evening, according to Environment Canada.

More to come.

