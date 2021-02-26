CRD acquires 58.7-hectare watershed to further protect Greater Victoria drinking water supply

Forested area near Grant Lake is part of the Cowichan Valley Regional District

Sooke Lake Reservoir, shown here, is the primary storage site for Greater Victoria’s drinking water supply. The Capital Regional District just purchased a property on the north edge of the water supply area to help further protect the supply. (Photo courtesy CRD)

The Capital Regional District has taken another step to protect Greater Victoria’s drinking water supply.

The CRD bought a 58.7-hectare property near Grant Lake in the watershed catchment for the Sooke Lake reservoir, the storage site for the region’s drinking water.

Map shows the area of the watershed lands purchased by the Capital Regional District. (Courtesy CRD)

The land, which falls within the Cowichan Valley Regional District, was bought from Margaret Forestry Ltd. for $652,729 and funded by the CRD’s regional water supply service. The property was identified as a high priority for acquisition due to its proximity to the reservoir.

The purchase was made to prepare for future needs and ensure continued stewardship of areas surrounding the reservoir, said Lillian Szpak, a regional water supply commission chair.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to secure ownership of this portion of catchment land so that it can be protected in perpetuity,” she said in a release.

The CRD holds 20,500 hectares of protected water supply area, which includes 11 dams and six reservoirs.

