CRD and UVic launch project to improve response to extreme heat events

The BC Coroners Service confirmed that 619 people died during the 2021 heat dome between June 25 and July 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Capital Regional District (CRD) and the University of Victoria have launched a new study to help the region’s most vulnerable be prepared for extreme heat.

The project is using a mixed-methods research process featuring a survey, interviews and sharing circles.

The survey will be online until June 2023 at bit.ly/3ZaA2LU.

A goal of the project is to examine people’s experiences and policy responses to extreme heat events in the area over the past two years.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed that 619 people died during the 2021 heat dome between June 25 and July 1.

The CRD and UVic are hoping to hear from those most affected by extreme heat events, including isolated older adults, pregnant and nursing mothers, and newcomers.

Dr. Sarah Wiebe from UVic and the CRD’s Community Health Network are spearheading the study.

The CRD and UVic are looking to build upon the results of the study to help provide an overview of how extreme heat events can be better addressed.

