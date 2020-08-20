The Capital Regional District is asking the public to take part in a survey about how they want East Sooke Regional Park to look like in the next 15 to 20 years. (Black Press Media file photo)

CRD asks public how East Sooke Regional Park can be improved

Survey closes on Sept. 18

What do you want East Sooke Regional Park to look like over the next 15 to 20 years?

The Capital Regional District is looking for feedback from the public on a park management plan in a survey open until mid-September.

Those who fill out the survey will be asked what issues need to be addressed within the third-largest regional park, including over-packed parking lots, protection of sensitive ecosystems, and oversight of cultural heritage.

The survey will ask what activities visitors enjoy when at the park, how much time they spend, and how many times they visit within a year.

East Sooke Regional Park featureS nearly 50 kilometres of trails, including a 10-kilometre coast trail with views of the Olympic Mountains and the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

With approximately 205,000 visits in 2018, East Sooke Regional Park is one of the most highly visited parks in Greater Victoria.

Those interested can complete the survey at crd.bc.ca/project/east-sooke-management-plan. The deadline to complete the survey is Sept. 18.

Seven-year-old girl fall off cliff at East Sooke Regional Park

East Sooke charity race help build schools in Nepal

