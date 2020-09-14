A Sooke woman is fed up with seeing trash dumped in her neighbourhood after she spotted three garbage bags on the edge of her property in mid-August. (Linda Lucas photo)

CRD director says ongoing garbage dumping ‘disgraceful and pathetic’

Sooke woman tired of finding garbage bags on edge of property

Linda Lucas is tired of spotting garden waste, food scraps, and plastic bags dumped in her Sooke neighbourhood every couple of months.

In mid-August, the Sooke woman found three sizeable orange garbage bags on the edge of her property, near the intersection of Sunriver Way and Philipps Road.

Lucas resisted the urge to rummage through the trash for evidence of the culprit, compared to what she did when a previous dump of garbage showed up not too far down the road last summer. At that time, she found garden waste, pieces of trash and uncapped needles.

“It’s so frustrating because now the responsibility is left up to me to throw out this trash,” Lucas said. “It’s so disheartening. Their reckless actions cause trash to end up in nearby rivers and ruin not only the neighbourhood but the environment.”

Lukas lives a few hundred metres from Sooke River.

Mike Hicks, Juan de Fuca Electoral Area director for the Capital Regional District, said the on-going problem has always been “disgraceful and pathetic” throughout the West Shore.

READ MORE: Hazardous dumping costs Metchosin about $5,000 to clear

“The only way it’ll stop is when society shames people into saying it’s not OK to save $20 by instead dropping a bunch of trash into the forest,” Hicks said.

“It’s unbelievable. All we can do is try to discourage dumpers by establishing huge penalties.”

If anyone is spotted dumping garbage in the CRD, the fines could rack up to $10,000.

Hicks said five years ago, the CRD took a Victoria business it believed was dumping trash to court, but the aggressive action didn’t stand up. The company was never fined.

In early March, the District of Metchosin spent around $5,000 cleaning up dumped garbage. For three months prior, the district found black garbage bags filled with building materials like drywall.

After the materials tested positive for asbestos at eight different locations, the district hired a hazardous material company.

“People will always get rid of drywall [by dumping] because they don’t want to spend a dime here or there,” Hicks said.

“We’ve got to get people to smarten up and think about the fact that it isn’t cool to throw out an old mattress on the side of the road without taking it to a proper dump. But that’s a tall order.”

ALSO READ: North Saanich residents reaching boiling point over illegal dumping

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

CRDGarbageSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Driver damages four other cars while parking on Oak Bay Avenue

Just Posted

CRD director says ongoing garbage dumping ‘disgraceful and pathetic’

Sooke woman tired of finding garbage bags on edge of property

Smoky skies expected to continue throughout Monday

Some rain in the forecast for tonight and tomorrow

Anger growing among B.C. salmon anglers shut out of public fishery

Fisheries minister stands by “very difficult” decisions to limit openings

Unemployment in Greater Victoria remains near historic highs

Economist warns of sluggish job growth in the future

Driver damages four other cars while parking on Oak Bay Avenue

Man’s license will be reviewed by Motor Vehicle Branch

Large CN Rail train derailment sends 20 cars off the track near Hope

Incident occurred on track beside Highway 1, CN Rail said no injuries or fires

COVID-19 case confirmed at west Kootenay secondary school

Interior Health has contacted people if they might’ve been exposed to the virus

Sooke Folk Music Society using Zoom to stream local coffeehouse

First concert this Saturday

RCMP investigating after Sea to Sky gondola line cut for the second time

Line was cut previously in August 2019

Lengthy, enjoyable fall ahead for most of Canada, Weather Network predicts

In B.C., warm conditions and the threat of wildfire smoke may remain in the picture for a few more weeks

U.S. wildfire smoke blankets B.C., wafts east to Alberta, affecting air quality

Smoke comes from hundreds of wildfires burning in Washington state, Oregon and California

Google Doodle unveils illustration of Terry Fox on anniversary of first run

Doodle was created by Canadian artist Lynn Scurfield

QUIZ: Are you ready for the school year?

How much do you know about schools and education?

Frog tunnels installed near Tofino to keep amphibians safe while hopping under highway

Three new tunnels installed in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

Most Read