Aerial shot of a section of the Hartland landfill in Saanich. (YouTube/Capital Regional District)

CRD, First Nations sign contract to haul biosolids to Mainland cement plant

Deal ‘hits the triple bottom line of positive social, environmental and financial impact,’ says CRD

The Capital Regional District has a memorandum of understanding with KENES Transporation to truck biosolids produced at its residuals treatment facility starting this year.

Under this agreement, KENES Transporation – a new business created by the WSANEC Leadership Council and Sangan Resource Management – will transport dried biosolids to the Lafarge Canada cement plant in Richmond.

The contract will last for up to five years while the CRD develops its long-term management plan for biosolids.

Once at Lafarge, the biosolids from treated wastewater will be co-processed as an alternative fuel to non-renewable sources, such as coal, in accordance with the Canadian Council of Ministers Environment guidelines.

Under the agreement, approximately one load of biosolids will be taken to the cement plant every two days. Smaller trucking contracts for liquid waste residuals have been consolidated and included in the contract.

“This is the first time the CRD has approached a service contract with this lens, recognizing community capacity and vision in a way that makes good sense, meets our business need to transport this material and hits the triple bottom line of positive social, environmental and financial impact,” said CRD board chair Colin Plant.

During annual cement plant shutdowns, which last approximately four to six weeks every year, the biosolids will be used at Hartland Landfill as a biocover to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve tree growth in reforested areas of the site.

For more information visit crd.ca/biosolids.

 

